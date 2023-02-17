PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Sheriff's Association presented awards to outstanding members at their 2023 Winter Conference.
Awards were granted in three categories: Deputy of the Year, Correctional Officer of the Year, and Telecommunicators of the Year. The review period was from December 2021 to November 2022.
Candidates were chosen based on nominations from their Sheriff and other administrative staff.
ISA had four Deputies of the Year from Lee County, one Correctional Officer from Adams County and two Telecommunicators from Pike County selected to share in the 2022 honors.
Lee County Deputies Nathan Hollinger, Joe Presley, Kolton Morgan, and Sgt. Derek Ranken were awarded the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, 2022 Deputies of the Year in recognition for their heroic actions while placing themselves in grave danger.
Adams County Correctional Officer Taylor Leszkai was awarded the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, 2022 Correctional Officer of the Year in recognition for his above and beyond work ethic and his selfless actions in the face of extreme crisis.
Pike County 911 Supervisor, Stephanie Reinhardt, with Pike County Sheriff’s Office for 32 years and 911 Dispatcher Missy Grimsley, with Pike County Sheriff’s Office for 5 years, were awarded the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, 2022 Telecommunicators of the Year in recognition for their dedication to public safety and their continued concern for the safety of all first responders.
Information about all of the award winners can be found on the homepage of ilsheriff.org
