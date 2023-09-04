DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — For the 72nd year, the Illinois State Stock Horse Association will be riding out on their 100 Mile Trail Ride.
The ride takes place from September 4-8 and features a cloverleaf-style ride with a permanent camp.
Established in 1952, thousands of riders have made the event over the years.
“Years ago there used to be anywhere from 600 to 1600 head of horses and riders on the ride. As times change, numbers have decreased," said Board President, Mike Roll.
People still come from all over to enjoy nature with their friends, family, and of course, their horses.
Board Secretary Cari Claussen said the ride makes her think about her family history with the association.
“I just really want to keep the Illinois State Stock Horse Association going, it’s a tradition. It’s important to me because it has so much to do with my family history and it’s just such a great organization,” said Claussen.
The week is also full of events like music, food, and bingo.
“Monday through Friday we’ve got entertainment at night, we do a bags tournament amongst us, we play bingo, we have a band tonight, we’ve got music tomorrow night, we’ve got another band Friday night, it’s just a great time,” said Roll.
For more information, click here. To visit their Facebook page, click here.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.