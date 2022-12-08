(WAND) -The Illinois Supreme Court announced on Thursday the creation of the Supreme Court Committee on Domestic Violence.
Under the new Committee, the impact of legislation and case law as it relates to domestic violence and human trafficking and the court process, will be reviewed, analyzed, and examined.
“The Supreme Court wants to know how our state courts can better serve the needs of survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking,” Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis said. “Changing technology, the upcoming SAFE-T Act and other legislative changes necessitate the need for a committee dedicated to these issues.”
The Supreme Court Committee on Domestic Violence is tasked with reviewing and making recommendations on matters affecting domestic violence, human trafficking, and the court system.
Officials say the Chair of the Committee will be 17th Circuit Associate Judge Jennifer J. Clifford, Presiding Judge of Intimate Partner Domestic Violence Court, for a term expiring December 31, 2025.
Appointed members to the Committee include a number of leaders of anti-domestic violence groups and several judges from across Illinois.
Click the link to view the full list in the order.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.