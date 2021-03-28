DECATUR, Il. (WAND) -- "The vaccine plan is a little frustrating because the trucking industry was in and then we were out," Illinois Trucking Association Executive Director Matt Hart said.
For weeks, they've been delivering the COVID-19 vaccine,
but truck drivers in Illinois are not eligible to roll up their sleeve.
"We were told in December that the trucking industry would be included in Phase 1B and then in late December a CDC Panel changed course and put is in 1C and of course the State of Illinois followed that," Hart said.
The current plan allows postal service workers to be vaccinated. But, transportation and logistics workers fall under phase 1C because they are considered "other essential workers who do not work remotely."
"That issue is hard and I know there are a lot of decisions that had to be made," Hart said. "We felt like it wasn't too large of an ask that the same men and women who are doing the same functions as a postal worker who is included in that, that they should be extended the invitation to get that vaccine as well."
The ITA sent a letter on January 8th to Gov. Pritzker asking truck drivers to be included in the Phase 1B vaccine plan, but they never got a response.
"We felt that at the very least if we are going to ask people to be driving around delivering this live saving vaccine for folks, the least thing we can do is offer it up to the folks who are apart of that delivery process," Hart said.
Truck drivers in Illinois will be eligible to get their vaccine on April 12, when expanded eligibility moves to anyone ages 16 and up.
