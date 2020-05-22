DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – As the Memorial Day weekend gets underway, people across Central Illinois are finding ways to enjoy the holiday while staying safe during the COVID-19 shutdown.
"Been enjoying our backyard and the lake just not a lot of social time but we have enjoyed a lot of outdoor time in the meantime,” Abbey Jordan said.
Jordan, along with many others, have become accustom to not being able to do much during the quarantine. Many of them have found peace by being outdoors.
"We're grateful to have this nice outdoor space during the quarantine," Jordan said. “We’re probably to come back out and enjoy the area."
Jordan and her family spent their Friday night at Lake Decatur walking the paths, while others are preparing to hit the water.
"If it doesn't rain, we plan to go boating,” Diana Keller, said.
Keller and her husband will be making the best of the weekend while trying to navigate the shutdown.
“We have been boaters for 30 or 40 years, so we plan to do the same thing we always do on memorial day weekend,” Keller said.
AAA, the agency that predicts holiday travel, says it cannot estimate how many people are traveling for the Memorial Day holiday because COVID-19 has undermined the data collection. However, anecdotal reports suggest fewer people will hit the road compared to years past.
