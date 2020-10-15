EDINBURG, Ill. (WAND) - Edinburg CUSD No. 4 will soon have students return to in-person learning, leaders announced Thursday.
A Facebook post from the district said its Board of Education met Wednesday night to discuss an anticipated in-person learning resumption. As a result, K-8 students will return on Oct. 19, while high school students will be back on Oct. 26.
"We are excited for our students to return to the building each day from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. while continuing to receive their P.E. instruction remotely in the afternoons," the post said.
Students who choose to stay in the remote setting will make a transition to Educere for the rest of the second quarter, the district said.
The district said it is in regular contact with Chris-Mont EMA officials. The post said they, along with the Christian County Health Department, have been "accessible and supportive" during the pandemic.
Click here for more information intended for families.
