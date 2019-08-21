SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – An increased minimum teacher salary is expected to be signed into law Thursday.
Gov. JB Pritzker’s office said in a late Wednesday email the bill will be signed at 9:30 a.m. at his office in the Illinois State Capitol building. It will raise the minimum salary to $40,000 over a period of several years.
A synopsis for House Bill 2078 said the salary rate must hit the following levels in the coming years:
- At least $32,076 for the 2020-21 year
- At least $34,576 for the 2021-22 year
- At least $37,076 for the 2022-23 year
- At least $40,000 for the 2023-24 year
Former governor Bruce Rauner vetoed a similar salary bill in May of 2018.
