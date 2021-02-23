DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Final results are in for the Decatur city council consolidated primary election.
Voters turned out in low numbers for the first city council primary election in a decade in Decatur. Voters narrowed down the candidates for three seats from 12 to six.
The top six vote-getters will move on to the April 6 election.
According to the final tally on the Macon County clerk website, the top six were:
David J. Horn (incumbent): 1,499 votes, 16.53%
Ed Culp: 1,483 votes, 16.35%
Chuck Kuhle (incumbent): 1,359 votes, 14.99%
Marty Watkins: 1,318 votes, 14.53%
Will Wetzel: 874 votes, 9.64%
Jacob Jenkins: 771 votes, 8.5%
Candidates to fall short include Aldophis Cooper, Elijah England, John Phillips, Marc Girdler, Hardik Shah and Eric Summerlott, who was a write-in candidate.
The Macon County clerk's office reports 3,315 ballots were cast and 9,069 votes were counted. Voter turnout sat at 6.9% with all 59 precincts reporting.
Click here to see the results.
