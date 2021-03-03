SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Material items is one thing, but a thief stole Laquila Powell's grandson's ashes.
In the aftermath of a burglarized house, clothes were dumped on the floor and a child's room was ransacked. What used to sit next to the bed was Legend A'King's ashes.
Legend was three months old when he passed away in 2018. He was Powell's first grandson.
"So he was my joy, that was my baby," Powell said.
Legend's ashes stay with Powell's daughter, who was away from home when the burglary happened. Powell recalled the moment her daughter called, saying the ashes disappeared.
"Who would do something like that?" Powell asked. "That's cold. It's bogus. It's wrong."
The family told WAND News whoever committed the act forced their way in through the back door. Once they were inside, it was a free-for-all. Powell said the Springfield Police Department is looking into this. While there's an investigation, the grandmother believes the act was personal.
"I want people to see how petty people can really be," Powell added.
Knowing someone stole her grandson's ashes cuts deep. Powell said she practically raised Legend and she's heartbroken. She said the thieves can keep all the stolen items, except Legend's ashes.
