VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An inmate who was shot on Friday at the Vermilion County Courthouse has died, according to the Vermilion County Coroner's Office.
Daryl L. Perkins, 55, of Hoopeston died over the weekend after he stabbed a deputy and was shot by the deputy.
An autopsy was performed on Saturday.
According to a release from the sheriff's department, a deputy was moving an inmate between holding cells around 10:06 a.m. Friday. After opening the door of the cell, Perkins attacked the deputy and stabbed him in the face multiple times.
The deputy then discharged his gun and struck Perkins.
WAND-TV has learned that deputy, whose name has not been released, has been employed for 10 1/2 years.
At this time it is not clear what the condition of the deputy is.
WAND learned Perkins has a long criminal history.
His charges over the years included murder/intent to kill/injure, battery, DUI, criminal trespass, and reckless driving among others.
He had been scheduled to appear in court on an aggravated domestic battery charge on Friday when the incident occurred.