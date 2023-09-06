PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Peoria County inmate who escaped from the jail Tuesday night has been recaptured.
At about 11 pm, an inmate, Cory Bragg, ran on foot from the Peoria County Jail. The inmate was part of the work crew taking the garbage out when he ran from the officer.
At approximately 5 am Wednesday, Bragg was arrested after fleeing police in a stolen truck that he stole from Plank Rd. in Bellevue.
Peoria County Detectives saw Bragg in the stolen truck at approximately 4:40 am in the Glasford area.
Detectives and Deputies attempted to stop Bragg in the stolen vehicle, but they said Bragg took off at a high rate of speed.
Deputies pursued Bragg into Pekin where police stopped the vehicle and Bragg was placed into custody.
Sheriff Chris Watkins and staff are currently reviewing what procedures and protocols need to be changed with the inmates that are assigned to the work crew at the jail.
