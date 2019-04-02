DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The city of Danville has a new mayor.
Rickey Williams Jr., who was appointed by the city council to serve the remainder of former Mayor Scott Eisenhauer's term was voted in on Tuesday night.
Williams Jr. was up against business owner and former Vermilion County Board Chairman Jim McMahon, businessman and Ward 6 Alderman Steve Nichols, and Donald Crews, a city employee in the inspections department.
On Tuesday's night it was the first time in 16 years that Scott Eisenhauer's name was not on the ballot. Eisenhauer took the position of village administrator in Rantoul in October. Williams was chosen by his fellow aldermen to fill out the remainder of Eisenhauer's term.
Williams, a Danville native, has said that being mayor of the city has been a dream of his since high school. He tried to fulfill that dream eight years ago, but Eisenhauer prevailed, winning his third term.