IROQUOIS COUNTY (WAND)- The April 16, Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Iroquois Memorial Hospital has been canceled due to the recommended pause in Johnson and Johnson vaccine distribution.
As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S.
According to the CDC and FDA, after reviewing recent data, six U.S. cases have been reported where a rare and severe type of blood clot developed after individuals received the J&J vaccine.
In these cases, a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia).
All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.
Treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered.
Usually, an anticoagulant drug called heparin is used to treat blood clots.
In this setting, administration of heparin may be dangerous, and alternative treatments need to be given.
The CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance.
The FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases. Until that process is complete, it is recommended that there be a pause in using this vaccine out of an abundance of caution.
This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot.
Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare.
People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.
Vaccine appointments for the Moderna Vaccine Clinic on April 14, and Pfizer Vaccine Clinic on April 15 are still available. Individuals can schedule an appointment by calling (815)432-2483 or sign up with one of the links below.
Moderna (4/14/21)
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C48A5AA2BABFEC34-moderna
Pfizer (4/15/21)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.