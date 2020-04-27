(WAND) - The Internal Revenue Service said the Get My Payment tool, which Americans can use to track status of economic impact payments, now has upgrades.
On Sunday, the IRS said "significant enhancements" became active on the tool for an "improved and smoother experience". The press release did not specifically say what the changes are.
Those who haven't given the IRS their direct deposit information are supposed to be able to use the Get My Payment tool to do so, allowing impact payment money to directly go into their accounts. Some on social media had expressed frustration with this system, as a message repeatedly popped up saying "payment status not available".
The author of this story had these same issues and was able to successfully use the tool Monday.
IRS officials said changes made to Get My Payment will help millions of additional taxpayers "with new or expanded information and access to adding direct deposit information".
“We delivered Get My Payment with new capabilities that did not exist during any similar relief program, including the ability to receive direct deposit information that accelerates payments to millions of people,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “These further enhancements will help even more taxpayers. We urge people who haven’t received a payment date yet to visit Get My Payment again for the latest information. IRS teams worked long hours to deliver Get My Payment in record time, and we will continue to make improvements to help Americans.”
Click here for more details about how to use the tool.
The IRS first launched Get My Payment on April 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.