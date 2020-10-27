(WAND)- Trick or treating may come with new safety measures this year due to the pandemic, but those are not the only safety precautions you should take this Halloween.
Another safety check you can make before heading out on your trick or treat route is checking to see if sex offenders live in your neighborhood.
The Sexual Offender and Predator Database allows anyone to search where offenders might be in their area.
To search for nearby offenders, follow the steps below:
- Go to the Illinois Sex Offender Information page (Click here).
- Look for the button "Mapping" (bottom right side of page).
- Type in your address or you route information.
- Click the "Search" button to show results.
- If you click on an icon on the map, it will show a pop-up box with the name, address and charges of the offender or predator.
