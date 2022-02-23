ISP announces 2021 seized drugs and weapons results

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly announces ISP Metropolitan Enforcement Groups dramatic increase in the percentage of seized drugs and weapons since 2021. Authorities say they've recovered approximately $71,000,000 worth of illegal drugs.
“Through the strong state, local and federal partnerships of the MEG units, drug enforcement across our state is focused on apprehending violent, drug-trafficking criminals profiting off the pain of those losing loved ones to dangerous drugs” stated Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The ISP is thankful for the community-based partnerships like those of the MEG units because it leads to a more united, more effective front pushing back against these merchants of misery causing of this ongoing epidemic.”
The Illinois State Police MEGs represent a collaborative effort among state, federal, and local law enforcement agencies to enforce Illinois drug laws and investigate street gang activity.
MEGs partner with the Statewide Terrorism Intelligence Center (STIC) and Illinois National Guard Counterdrug analysts to reduce crime through intelligence led policing which focuses enforcement efforts on felony level drug distribution and trafficking. They also partner with community groups, health organizations, and local stakeholders to address and prevent substance abuse disorders affecting communities throughout Illinois.
Officials report, during FY21, MEG agents in nine different units opened approximately 1,404 investigations and closed approximately 1,131 cases, with approximately 1,247 ongoing investigations.
MEG agents have conducted 2,229 seizures of illegally possessed cannabis, cocaine, crack, ecstasy, fentanyl and carfentanyl, heroin, LSD, methamphetamine, pharmaceuticals, psilocybin, and other dangerous drugs, resulting in 878 arrests for either delivery or possession of those illegal substances.
68 arrest made were gang-crime related.
A 2017 report by the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) concluded MEG units were effective at making proportionally more felony and manufacture/delivery arrests than their local counterparts alone.
After applying these principles and conclusions of this report, MEG units are now focused on felony trafficking investigations and arrests rather than focusing on personal users.
In efforts to address and prevent substance abuse, MEG Agents also partnered with and/or provided prevention and education seminars to various community groups, schools, police departments and treatment organizations, including the following:
- DuPage County Prevention Leadership Team
- DuPage County Heroin/Opioid Prevention and Education (HOPE) Task Force
- Citizens Police Academy at Glendale Heights Police Department
- Life Tough Kids youth group
- Kankakee Area Pledge for Life Partnership
- Riverside Medical Center
- Kankakee County Opioid Task Force, Boy Scouts of America
- Grundy County Area Vocational Center
- Behavioral Health Alliance of Will and Grundy County
- Chestnut Health and Treatment Center
- Kettler Behavioral Health Services
- Gateway Foundation Alcohol and Drug Treatment Center
- The JOLT Foundation
- Dunlap School Program
- Peoria Fire Department Methamphetamine Lab Education
- Rock Island Council on Addictions
- Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition
- Herrin High School
- Williamson County Sheriff’s Department Drug Court Program
Officials report effective January 1, 2022, the statute governing the MEGs was amended by the Illinois General Assembly to expand their jurisdiction to include the investigation and enforcement of human trafficking, firearms offenses, and violations of the Firearm Owners Identification Card (FOID) Act.
This will enable the MEGs to better prioritize operations in the on-going effort to reduce drug-related violent crime in metropolitan areas within the State of Illinois.
In FY20, nine MEGs received a total of $1,170,000 in funding. Funding was derived from Federal Asset Forfeiture Funds, State Asset Forfeiture Funds, and Drug Traffic Prevention Funds (DTPF).
Illinois’ nine (9) MEGs encompass 20 counties as depicted in the map below. They are DuPage County Metropolitan Enforcement Group (DuMeg), Joliet Metropolitan Area Narcotics Squad (JMANS), Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG), Lake County Metropolitan Enforcement Group (LCMEG), Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois (MEGSI), Multi-County Narcotics Enforcement Group (MCNEG), Quad Cities Metropolitan Enforcement Group (QCMEG), Southern Illinois Enforcement Group (SIEG), and Vermillion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group (VMEG). Each MEG is overseen by a policy board composed of ISP officers, elected officials, and chief law enforcement officers or their designees.
STATEWIDE MEG TOTALS
Drugs Seized*
FY20
FY21
Change
Cocaine
45,605.68
64,703.23
41.88%
Edibles/Vapes (Illegally Possessed)
136,501.73
363,875.82
166.57%
Fentanyl/Carfentanyl
3,158.21
15,676.77
396.38%
Heroin
6,770.72
24,584.55
263.10%
LSD
2,160.80
32,941.95
1,424.53%
Methamphetamine
29,390.41
85,381.01
190.51%
Other Dangerous Drugs
22,295.39
104,065.57
366.76%
Pharmaceuticals
5,031.25
7,887.08
56.76%
Psilocybin
651.40
14,171.09
2,075.48
*Amounts may represent drug weight or quantity, or a combination thereof
Weapons Seized
FY20
FY21
Change
213
258
21.13%
During FY21, on the enforcement front, MEG of Southern Illinois (MEGSI) agents opened approximately 229 investigations and closed approximately 218 cases, with approximately 570 ongoing investigations. MEGSI agents made 278 seizures of illegally possessed cannabis, cocaine, crack, ecstasy, fentanyl and carfentanyl, heroin, LSD, methamphetamine, pharmaceuticals, psilocybin and other dangerous drugs with an estimated street value of just under $3,107,621.30, while making 161 arrests for either delivery or possession of those illegal substances. MEGSI agents also seized 29 firearms.
MEGSI TOTALS
Drugs Seized*
FY20
FY21
Change
Cannabis (Illegally Possessed)
2,686.41
400,588.10
14,811.65%
Fentanyl/Carfentanyl
113.01
690.99
511.44%
Heroin
31.92
182.80
472.68%
LSD
1.00
7.00
600.00%
Methamphetamine
6,137.60
7,120.81
16.02%
Other Dangerous Drugs
16,701.77
76,180.90
356.12%
Pharmaceuticals
579.72
1,425.40
145.88%
Psilocybin
12.50
63.90
411.20%
*Amounts may represent drug weight or quantity, or a combination thereof
During FY21, on the enforcement front, Southern Illinois Enforcement Group (SIEG) agents opened approximately 107 investigations and closed approximately 42 cases, with approximately 103 ongoing investigations. MEGSI agents made 107 seizures of illegally possessed cannabis, cocaine, crack, ecstasy, fentanyl and carfentanyl, heroin, LSD, methamphetamine, pharmaceuticals, psilocybin and other dangerous drugs with an estimated street value of $316,284.00, while making 48 arrests for either delivery or possession of those illegal substances. SIEG agents also made five gang related arrests and seized 16 weapons.
SIEG TOTALS
Drugs Seized*
FY20
FY21
Change
Methamphetamine
2,464.32
4,734.61
92.13%
Other Dangerous Drugs
9.20
3,559.30
38,588.04%
Pharmaceuticals
50.00
98.20
96.40%
*Amounts may represent drug weight or quantity, or a combination thereof
Weapons Seized
FY20
FY21
Change
11
16
45.45%
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.