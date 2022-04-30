CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police is investigating a crash that happened on US Rt. 45.
According to ISP, a preliminary investigation found on Saturday at 9:16 a.m., a 71-year-old man was traveling east on 2500 N crossing US Rt. 45 in Champaign County.
A 63-year-old woman was traveling north on US Rt. 45 approaching 2500 North.
ISP said the 71-year-old driver failed to yield and hit the 63-year-old driver.
The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation. The 71-year-old man was cited for Failure to Yield.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.