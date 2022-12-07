NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors announced that Illinois State University was chosen as the host for the IHSA Football State Finals from 2023 to 2027.
"The entire Illinois State University community is ecstatic to have the IHSA Football State Finals returning to Bloomington-Normal," said ISU Director of Athletics Kyle Brennan. "Illinois State University and Illinois State Athletics have long valued their great partnership with the IHSA and take pride in our duties hosting IHSA events at our facilities. It will be a pleasure for us to welcome the student-athletes, their families and spectators to campus and the Bloomington-Normal community each year and provide them with a top-notch experience at Hancock Stadium."
According to the IHSA, Hancock Stadium hosted the first IHSA State Football Finals in 1974 and has hosted over State Football Championship games since.
There was disappointment expressed by officials in Champaign-Urbana about the choice of ISU.
“Today’s news is a letdown that we were not selected to continue hosting the IHSA State Football Championships,” stated Jayne DeLuce, President & CEO of Visit Champaign County. “Just 2 weeks ago on November 25-26, we hosted a highly successful IHSA Football weekend with over 20,000 fans in attendance, many of whom complimented our amazing venue, plus Tent City, community hosts, caterers, police escorts, stadium staff, and everyone involved in rolling out the orange and blue carpet.”
Northern Illinois University in DeKalkb and Southern Illinois University also submitted bids to host the finals.
“This decision wasn’t made lightly, as Northern Illinois University and the University of Illinois have been incredible hosts for us through the years,” said Anderson. “We have a tremendous relationship with Champaign-Urbana and look forward to returning there in a few short months for State Wrestling and Boys Basketball. Northern Illinois did an exemplary job, stepping up to host beginning in 2013 when the Big Ten schedule necessitated a hosting change in the midst of the contract with the University of Illinois. Southern Illinois University’s facility stacks up with any other in the state as well and the area is well-known for having a deeply-rooted high school sports fanbase. The IHSA deeply values its relationships with all of these institutions and their communities.”
