JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Jacksonville schools have announced guidelines for the upcoming school year.
Superintendent Steve Ptacek said there were over 1,600 responses to the district's survey regarding masks. He noted the district will follow the governor's mandate for people wearing masks when indoors at schools, including vaccinated people and athletes and spectators at sporting events.
He said remote learning will only be allowed for quarantined students and will not be virtual. He said remote learning will involve a "traditional model" that follows forms of support for students that require extended absences.
Jacksonville Middle School and Jacksonville High School will both return to attending a full day. Some COVID-19 modifications from the previous year will remain, but Ptacek said schools will "return to our pre-COVID schedules."
The district will keep working to finalize procedures for other items, including visitors, lockers, drop-off times and more. Ptacek said schools are working on ensuring students stay at least three feet apart and creating seating charts to allow accurate contact tracing.
Families are advised to be on the lookout for more information from school principals as the beginning of he school year gets closer.
"We had an incredibly successful year last year based on the strong partnerships between parents, staff, and students," Ptacek said. "I anticipate this year will also be successful and rewarding as we navigate year three of COVID."
