GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - The changing seasons can take a toll on a person's mental health, especially in the winter season in places above the equator.
Illinois is on the verge of having one the most frigid winters in 2019. Temperatures were below the 20s. For some cases, the weather is a reason behind a person's depression.
It's not a simple case of "winter blues". It's called seasonal effective disorder, also known as SAD. Research shows SAD "begins and ends at about the same times every year."
Vicki Angstmann, a therapist, said January and February usually peak with these cases.
"Its a relatively common thing," Angstmann said. "There is a theory that the reason why this happens is because of a lack of sunlight."
Angstmann works at the Behavioral Wellness Center and Geriatric Behavioral Services in Gibson City. They have a special method of therapy patients follow when dealing with this weather-related depression. It's telepsychiatry, or psychiatric assessment care through telecommunications.
"That psychiatrist is not here in Gibson City - they're generally in another town," Angstmann added.
Angstmann said SAD affects women four times more than men. SAD affects young and elderly people. The seasonal change could play a part if one is oversleeping, gaining weight and dealing with fatigue. Angstmann suggested seeking professional help if those symptoms -plus depression - last for two weeks.
It should be noted that the spring season will arrive in less than 50 days... if that helps.