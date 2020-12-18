MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - JCPenney will be closing at the Cross County Mall in Mattoon.
The location will close this spring. An official close date has not been announced yet.
The company announced the closure is part of a financial restructuring plan to close up to 200 stores across the country.
Other JCPenney store closures in Illinois include Bourbonnais, Carbondale, Freeport, and Mt. Vernon.
For a full list of store closures and more information, click HERE.
