DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Jim Root will be sworn in as Macon County sheriff on June 21, the sheriff's office announced.
Root, who a judge ruled runner of the 2018 Macon County sheriff's race in May of 2021 following a heated court battle lasting years, is replacing Antonio Brown. Brown had served as Macon County sheriff following the initial election results, which found him winner by one vote.
The judge found Root winner by 16 votes.
Brown had announced earlier in June he would retire. He said he would do whatever it takes to help Root transition into the sheriff role.
Swearing in for Root is scheduled for 11 a.m. on June 21. It will be held at the Law Enforcement Center, located at 333 S. Franklin St. in Decatur, in the Training Room.
This event is not open to the general public due to space constraints.
