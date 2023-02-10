DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The job market nationwide remains strong. Unemployment is currently at a fifty-year low.
If you need a job in Macon or DeWitt counties there are plenty available for all skill levels. Simply head to Work Force Investment Solutions at 757 W. Pershing Road in Decatur. Or call 217-872-5870.
“If you’re someone who would like to go to work for one of these companies but feel like, 'I didn’t finish high school, I didn’t finish college, or I don’t have any specific skill sets,' that’s where Work Force can connect,” Work Force Executive Director Rocki Wilkerson told WAND News.
Wilkerson says the jobs with the most openings are in manufacturing and health care.
