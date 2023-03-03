DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois ban on the sale and purchase of assault style military weapons was dealt a setback in Macon County Circuit Court.
A Macon County judge ruled Friday afternoon in favor of plaintiffs that the gun ban is unconstitutional. State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, was among plaintiffs in the case.
The ruling comes just a day after the Illinois Attorney General filed a response in opposition to the temporary restraining order of the ban.
Representative Caulkins tells WAND News he is happy with the ruling but he expects the Illinois Attorney General to appeal the case to the Illinois Supreme Court.
Find the text of today's ruling below.
