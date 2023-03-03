Kwame Raoul

CHICAGO (WAND) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly have filed a response in opposition to the emergency motion for a temporary restraining order and injunction of the assault weapons ban.

The law, signed by Governor JB Pritzker, bans the sale, manufacture, delivery and purchase of assault weapons across the state.

The introduction of the filing asserts that the Founding Fathers who wrote the Constitution, "did not leave future generations powerless to limit access to the preferred instruments of mass murderers."

The full response can be found below.

THE ATTORNEY GENERAL AND ISP DIRECTOR KELLY’S RESPONSE IN OPPOSITION TO PLAINTIFF’S EMERGENCY MOTION FOR TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER AND PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION

