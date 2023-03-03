CHICAGO (WAND) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly have filed a response in opposition to the emergency motion for a temporary restraining order and injunction of the assault weapons ban.
The law, signed by Governor JB Pritzker, bans the sale, manufacture, delivery and purchase of assault weapons across the state.
The introduction of the filing asserts that the Founding Fathers who wrote the Constitution, "did not leave future generations powerless to limit access to the preferred instruments of mass murderers."
The full response can be found below.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.