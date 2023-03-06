Decatur, Ill (WAND) – A Decatur case seeking to overturn the state ban on military style assault weapons could be heard by the Illinois Supreme Court in April or May.
On Friday, Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes, ruled the new state law banning those weapons is unconstitutional. State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur is a plaintiff in the case.
The Illinois Attorney General immediately filed an appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court. Caulkins tells WAND News he expected an appeal.
Caulkins says the Macon County case will not stop other lawsuits in the state from continuing.
