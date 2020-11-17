SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Judge Raylene Grischow has ruled five Springfield-Area restaurants that defied pandemic restrictions must close temporarily.
Sangamon County Public Health officials suspended the food permits of Charlie Parkers, D&J Cafe, Fox Run, Sweet Basil Cafe and Casa Real for continuing to offer indoor dining.
Each business was fined $500.
The judge ruled Tuesday afternoon that the restaurants violated County Code.
They will have to close temporarily on a "temporary restraining order."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.