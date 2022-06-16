CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Juneteenth weekend is here and there are plenty events happening this weekend for all ages.
"I think the public should know it's a great weekend to not only check out the events, but just learn and be educated."
Robert White, the senior program coordinator with the Champaign Park District teamed up with Dante Scott from the Champaign Public Library to kick off Saturday's celebration at Douglas Park.
There will be other events this week with Dis n Dat Barbecue in Rantoul and more celebratory events at Crestview Park in Urbana.
Jayne DeLuce said, "Most of the events that we've talked about are free and it's a great way to support black-owned businesses."
The Douglas Park celebration will begin at 12 p.m. Saturday and more will follow.
