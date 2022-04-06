PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - Just Hamburgers in Paxton will be closing its doors for good.
The business posted a sign on the door saying the last day of operation will be April 30.
The owners are retiring after 43 years in business.
"We want to extend a huge thank you to our loyal customers for their past support!" they posted.
Gift cards for the restaurant must be used prior to their closing date.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.