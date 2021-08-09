DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)-The Kenney Fire Department responded to a fully involved building structure fire late Sunday evening.
According to Kenney Fire, crews were dispatched at 8:41 p.m. to the 1800 block of Sunset Rd. for a report of a fully involved structure fire.
Officials say upon arrival; it was confirmed to be a fully involved building that stored animal compost (P.U.). Multiple 2.5" hoses were deployed for a defensive attack and to protect other structures in close vicinity.
The fire was brought under control, and an extensive overhaul was needed due to the structure's construction.
A fire crew was sent to the Cole Ritter residence in Hallsville to provide pumping operations at a dry hydrant to fill tankers for a water shuttle.
Barnett Township road commissioner Gary Decker also assisted by bringing out his hoe to remove components of the structure and overhaul.
Clinton Fire, Beason Fire, Waynesville Fire, Chestnut Fire, Wapella Fire, Warrensburg Fire, Maroa Fire, DeWitt County EMS, DeWitt County CenCom, Dick Vogel, and the owners of the structure assisted in the control of the fire.
No one was involved, nor were any animals seriously injured during the call.
All fire units cleared the scene by 11:56 p.m.
