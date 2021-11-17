(WAND) - Disney Cruise Line announced guests as young as five years old will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before getting on a ship.
NBC South Florida reports anyone who is eligible for a vaccine will be required to show proof of vaccine at the time of sailing, with the requirement taking effect for sailings starting on or after Jan. 13, 2022. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for children in the 5-11 age range.
Guests at age four and under must show a negative test result dated between three days and 24 hours before the sailing date. For sailings departing before Jan. 13, kids in the 5-11 range can complete that same testing requirement instead of being fully vaccinated.
Approved tests included a Nucleic Acid Amplification (NAAC), rapid PCR or lab-based PCR tests. Disney is not accepting rapid antigen tests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.