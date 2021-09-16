(WAND) - Kroger has decided to require masks for all employees, whether or not they are vaccinated.
Kroger's updated mask policy is for all associates and contractors and applies when they are in a Kroger store, office or other facility. Kroger previously required masks for only unvaccinated employees.
Customers are strongly encouraged to wear masks, but are not required to. Kroger said it will abide by local and state mandates where they exist. That includes Illinois, where masks are required indoors for residents at age two and older, regardless of vaccination status.
Kroger said it has enhanced cleaning and physical distancing in place at all facilities. It is offering associates a $100 one-time payment if they get the recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses.
Customers can set up COVID-19 vaccine appointments through Kroger by clicking here.
