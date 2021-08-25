CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) — Governor J.B. Pritzker on Thursday announced an indoor mask mandate and new vaccine requirements due to the increase of COVID-19 cases and hospital availability.
Pritzker said all pre-school through 12th grade teachers and staff are now required to be vaccinated. Higher education students and teachers will also need to be vaccinated, along with those working in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and doctor's offices.
Those people outlined above who are unwilling or unable to vaccinate will be required to test at least once per week starting September 5th.
Governor Pritzker added that ISBE may require more testing requirements for teachers and staff in situations like an outbreak.
Prtizker also announced that face coverings will be required indoors for all Illinois residents regardless of vaccination status. This applies to state residents age two and older.
Pritzker held a media conference at 10:00am Thursday morning announcing the changes.
COVID-19 cases are continuing to climb in Illinois, as every county had high levels of virus transmission Wednesday, per CDC data. The highly contagious delta variant of the virus is continuing to spread.
Bed availability in intensive care units for COVID-19 patients is dropping significantly, according to Pritzker.
To see the availability in your community, click here.
Region 5, which includes the far southern area of Illinois, had only one ICU bed left Tuesday. Data from Wednesday showed it had six open beds at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.