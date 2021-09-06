DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Businesses are struggling to keep up as a worker shortage continues, and Labor Day brought even more customers to serve.
"Between me and my wife, we've been putting about 15 hours a day", said Benny Ballazhi, owner of Benny's Grill in Decatur.
When they do not have have enough workers in any given day, the work is put on them.
"Like today, for example, [the] holiday, not many people want it to work and we are forced (me and my wife) to be here all day and wait on tables," Ballazhi said.
McAlister's in Forsyth is having a similar issue. The general manager said he has tried numerous new tactics to bring people in to work at his restaurant.
"It's a lot of going outside the box, talking with the local universities, job fairs, anything we can do to attract younger and all those demographics", said GM Michael Lewis.
Now, both restaurants are hoping that as federal unemployment benefits are ending Monday, they will get more applicants.
"I have many friends in the restaurant business ... we are thrilled to hear that finally we got people asking to be employed and asking for jobs. And hopefully this would help us ending unemployment benefits ... maybe it will encourage people to work," Ballazhi said.
He said especially today, he is realizing the hires his restaurant needs.
"I have enough kitchen help for today, but definitely we could take more help. And hopefully next labor day weekend, it's much better than this one," Ballazhi said.
