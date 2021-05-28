DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Decatur plans to begin selling gas to boaters on Lake Decatur as of June 1.
The gas pump located at the Lake Office next to the Nelson Park boat ramps will be the only pump available.
The fuel is regular unleaded gasoline without ethanol additives.
The pumps will allow major credit card payment only.
Cash and checks cannot be accepted.
The Lake Patrol staff will dispense the gas for customers who may occasionally have to wait for service until after higher priority Lake Patrol tasks are complete.
Boat gas will be available at these times through Labor Day weekend:
Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 4 pm to 7 pm
Saturday, Sunday and Holidays 11 am to 6 pm
The boat gas pumps near the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater will remain closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.