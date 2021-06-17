DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Nelson Park fireworks over Lake Decatur are back on!
The Decatur Park District previously announced the cancellation of the 4th of July firework display after the production company that hosts the show, Mad Bomber, indicated they would be unable to participate in the show due to insufficient staffing levels.
Additionally, the State of Illinois COVID-19 restrictions made it difficult to plan for a gathering at the lake that would involve hundreds of city residents.
The circumstances have changed, and the fireworks display will happen as planned.
With the recent restrictions lifted and a new contractor, Central States Fireworks Inc., the show can go.
The City of Decatur is also partnering with the Decatur Park District to support and bring the fireworks show back this year.
“It was decided after a long period of restrictions and limited social interactions due to the pandemic. We would see what options were available to make this event happen and are elated to be partnering with the City of Decatur, stated Stacey Young, President of the Decatur Park District Board of Commissioners. “This show is at no cost to individuals and families celebrating the holiday, and we enjoy offering this type of events to our community. This is another example of our ability to respond to challenges and rise to meet the need of our residents, even in challenging times.”
City of Decatur Mayor, Julie Moore Wolfe states “The City of Decatur and the Park District have a long history of working together on big projects like Lakefront Development. We are excited to join forces to make this 4th of July a special day and night of fun and celebration. After the year we’ve been through, we deserve it!”
The fireworks show will be free and open to the public.
It will promptly start at dusk from a barge over Lake Decatur in the Nelson Park basin, lasting approximately 25 minutes.
Attendees are encouraged to follow current CDC face-covering guidelines while gathering.
For parking instructions for the day of the event, see the details below:
Patrons are encouraged to be patient and expect traffic delays.
No Parking Areas
- Lost Bridge Road
- Route 36
Road Closure
E. Cantrell St. in Nelson Park will be closed from the Nelson Dog Park to Nelson Park Blvd.
Traffic Pattern
During the day, normal traffic patterns will be in effect except for temporary re-routing during the Staley Run, White & Blue Road Run on July 4 from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.
After the Fireworks
After the concert and fireworks, all traffic from the Pier 36 lot, the Boat House lot, and roadway west to Chandler Park will exit to the west onto Lost Bridge Road at the Chandler Park entrance.
All traffic from Lakefront Rd., the Beach House lot, and the Nelson Park Dog Park lot will exit west on E. Cantrell St. and turn north on 22nd St.
Traffic along Nelson Blvd. will be directed north to Rt. 36. It is suggested that vehicles going northbound make use of the side streets to the west to avoid long waits at the Rt. 36 stoplight.
The public should be informed that a short delay and slight detour will actually result in less wait time to exit the park area following the fireworks.
