SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Land of Lincoln Goodwill is opening a new toy store within their Springfield Wabash location, Helms Toy Kingdom.
The store named after Rev. Edgar Helm, the founder of Goodwill, opens officially on Monday, Jan. 18.
The Helms Toy Kingdom will be open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday, 10 am - 6 pm and Sunday Noon to 5 pm.
"We have a very large selection of toys due to the generosity of our donors across all of central Illinois," said Lauren Millgan-Turner, Interim Vice President of Retail. "The entire store will be dedicated to toys for all ages, including games, bikes, puzzles, books, stuffed animals, and a lot more."
The store will offer slightly used and new toys.
"We have set a very high bar for the quality of donations that make it into our store," said Debbie Tuttle, Director of Retail Production at Goodwill. "That level of quality applies to all of the merchandise in all of our stores, and that includes toys."
All proceeds from selling toys and all merchandise in every Goodwill store go directly back into Goodwill's mission programs.
