BETHANY, Ill. (WAND) - A confirmed landspout tornado was located in Moultrie County on Thursday night, according to weather spotters and the National Weather Service.
According to Chief Meteorologist Jim Kosek, a landspout is a tornado with a narrow, rope-like condensation funnel that forms while the thunderstorm cloud is still growing and there is no rotating updraft - the spinning motion originates near the ground.
The landspout tornado briefly touched down west of County Road 1750N and 400 E, according to Bethany police. That's about three miles northwest of Bethany.
Police say the landspout was on the ground for about 1 minute and traveling east at about 30 mph.
A possible landspout tornado was also spotted near the Oak River Bridge on Rout 32 in Moultrie County.
