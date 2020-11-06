SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- All lanes are back open after a rollover crash in Sangamon County.
Illinois State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened Friday evening on Interstate 55 southbound near mile post 76. This is four miles south of Divernon.
The cause of the crash and extent of possible injuries are unknown at this time.
ISP troopers and Divernon firefighters responded. Authorities temporarily closed the right lane of traffic.
