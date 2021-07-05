DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Fireworks have left a mess in one neighborhood.
While there was a huge firework show on Sunday, central Illinoisans had a "show" of their own. On Leafland Avenue, there was a mountain of detonated fireworks. At last check, the area was cleaned up, but Stephanie Knox was not amused.
Knox said fireworks were going off above her house.
"It [fireworks] need not to be in a residential area," Knox said. "The fireworks got all in my lot, it got all over my house, all over my porch, front, back, everywhere."
The Decatur woman even showed WAND News where fireworks burned a hole on her house. She described it as a potential fire hazard. The debris can be cleaned up and damage was not major. However, Knox is bound to a wheelchair.
She described how the Fourth of July night was frustrating for her. She described the sounds of debris falling on her house as rain.
National Fire Protection Agency data from 2018 showed 19,500 house fires started from fireworks, while 45% of the fires resulted in property damage. For Knox, she does not want to become a statistic and hopes her neighbors will be mindful next time.
"Fireworks has nobody's name on it," Knox said. "They don't always come up but its a fact they all come down."
As a reminder, lighting illegal fireworks can land someone a $2,500 fine, a misdemeanor charge or a serious injury.
