DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - From Decatur's City council to its school board, one's voice can't be heard unless they vote.
Josh Tanner, the Macon County clerk, said voter turnout in the general election is usually larger than local elections. He emphasized how local leadership is just as important.
"Like we always say: 'These are the candidates that you're going to meet,'" Tanner added.
The county clerk said the voter turnout during the primary election was low. Tanner said there were roughly 3,300 people. "I think six-point-nine, almost seven percent." Tanner said.
However, he's expecting double digit numbers Tuesday.
"This one will be around 15 to 20%," Tanner said.
WAND News reached out the six candidates for Decatur City Council. Candidate Jacob Jenkins emphasized the significance behind Tuesday's election.
"City Council controls a $165 million budget," he said.
"We got to take care of our piece of the pie here," candidate Ed Culp said. "And I hope people realize that."
Sitting council member and candidate Dr. David Horn said "the quality of the police department, the fire department, the drinking water quality and the condition of the roads are all impacted by the decisions that the city council makes."
"The city manager put in a memo that the city's (long term) financial position that the city of Decatur is in is tenuous," candidate Will Wetzel told WAND News.
WAND News did reach out to candidates Marty Watkins and Chuck Khule. While Khule returned a call, WAND News has not heard back from Watkins.
The consolidated election starts Tuesday, at 6 a.m. Voters have till 7 p.m. to cast their ballot.
