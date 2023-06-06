URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Larry Boone has been appointed as the City of Urbana's next Chief of Police.
Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin made the announcement that the 33-year law enforcement professional will take over the role.
The announcement comes after Boone’s appointment to the position was approved unanimously by the Urbana City Council. His current appointment lasts until June 30, 2025.
Boone retired as Chief of Police for the Norfolk, VA Police Department in 2022.
“I am incredibly honored and humbled to have the opportunity to be only a part of the meaningful change that’s going to occur here in Urbana – I won’t let you down,” Chief Boone said.
The City used executive recruitment firm Polihire in the summer of 2022 to conduct a search. Several candidates were referred by Polihire. Boone was chosen as the front-runner.
The City held two Town Hall meetings at the Vineyard Church on May 4 where community members were able to interact with Boone. Those meetings are available to view here.
Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin said, “We look forward to Chief Boone’s leadership, perspective, and commitment to moving forward together with the community.”
Boone's experience includes operational and administrative positions in Norfolk, including patrol officer, special enforcement division/metro-tac officer, K-9 officer, internal affairs, detective, homeland security division, corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, assistant chief, and deputy chief.
While at NPD, he was named Officer of the Year and nominated a second year, and won a medal of valor from the Virginia Police Work Dog Association. He was also awarded a distinguished service medal, received 34 commendation letters/awards, and was an FBI National Academy graduate.
Chief Boone has a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design from Georgia Southern University and a Master of Public Administration from Old Dominion University. He served as the police chief for the last six years of his tenure at Norfolk Police Department.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
