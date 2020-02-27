LITTLE YORK, Ill. (WAND) – A man who placed flags along funeral routes for fallen service members, police officers and firefighters got the same tribute as he was escorted home to possibly spend his final days.
Larry Eckhardt, known as “Larry the Flagman” was escorted from University of Iowa to Little York on Wednesday afternoon. His route was lined with the America flags. The same tribute he has used to honor first responders on their way to their final resting place.
Eckhardt has been battling throat cancer. According to KWQC-TV, he recently took a turn for the worst. He’s spent the last month in Iowa City. At the end of February, he got a chance to return home.
About two dozen volunteers came together to line the 1.5 miles of road leading to Larry’s house with flags.
"I had no idea it was a one-man show. I don't know how or what it would look like, but I don't want to see this end with him. I really hope that somehow, we can home together and keep his flags going. Not just in his memory but in every vet's memory," said Jessica Cansino who helped put up flags on Tuesday night and brought her 7 kids to honor Larry.
Eckhardt placed over 497,000 flags around the U.S. for others. His friend Rick Otey helped Larry various times.
"In 2005 he went to a military funeral and he didn't think there were enough flags there. So, he bought 50. Then 50 more and now has a neighborhood of 3,000 flags. He's built really something that is awesome because it's important for us to honor our fallen heroes," said Otey.
Another friend, Cheryl Shagena, who recently meet him said, "he's still alive. He's still kicking. He's a marine, he's gonna kick as long as he can. He's in hospice but don't count him out yet.”
Eckhardt was in Decatur in 2017, were he placed flags along the procession route for Logan Palmer a fallen Sailor from Harristown.
Shagena said Eckhardt’s mission isn’t over. And as “Larry the Flagman” got out of the ambulance at his home in Little York you could hear “we love you, Larry!”
Eckhardt's family asks if you want to help, you can send donations directly to Farmers Merchants Bank of Illinois made out to "The Flagman." You can call at 309-584-4146 or email welch@fmbankil.com. All money will be put towards medical expenses directly from said account by the bank.