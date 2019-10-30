SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Lawmakers in the Illinois House took time Wednesday to honor the life of former Sangamon County Sheriff Wes Barr.
House Resolution 543 was introduced during floor proceedings, as State Reps. Mike Murphy (R-Springfield) and Tim Butler (R-Springfield) took time to remember the late leader. Barr passed away suddenly earlier in October.
Murphy talked about the impact of Barr’s “friendly nature, love of country, community and family” in how those qualities were always on display as a model for other people to follow.
“Wes was more than just a distinguished member of our law enforcement community, he embodied the best of public service by being involved in so many wonderful causes that improved the lives of children and families throughout Sangamon County,” said Murphy. “Perhaps best known for his contributions to Toys for Tots, where he became the face of our local organization and always will be. For his willingness to go above and beyond to help those in need, he was named First Citizen by the State Journal Register in 2007 and there have been few more deserving of the honor than Wes.”
Barr’s extensive career in law enforcement included time served in the communities of Loami, Illiopolis and Chatham. He served as Sangamon County sheriff from 2014 to 2018. He also spent time serving in the United States Marine Corps.
Barr and his wife, Sherry, served in charity and community groups, including Contact Ministries, the Illinois Capital Area Chapter of the American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, the United Cerebral Palsy Fund, the Springfield Park District Foundation and Toys for Tots.
Sherry, family members and law enforcement members watched the House honor Barr from the Speaker’s Gallery Wednesday.
