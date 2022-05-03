DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The next in a series of four Decatur peace summits is scheduled to take place Wednesday.
The latest summit is called "Where Are We Now?" It will feature involvement from Millikin University and community leaders.
The restorative justice meetings in this series are aimed at breaking down community violence myths and taking about resources needed in Macon County.
"We want people to feel like they have a voice in what goes into these peace summit efforts, and then also the creation and development of a peace hub," said Keyria Rodgers, the director of criminal justice at Millikin.
The summit is free and open to the public. It will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army Community Center. Reservations are required.
