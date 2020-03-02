ILLINOIS (WAND) - Law enforcement groups are pushing back against an Illinois effort to eliminate cash bail.
The Coalition for Public Safety argues removing bail payments increases the likelihood of people committing crimes when they are let out and awaiting trial. A press release cited New York, where some individuals were arrested while out and committed crimes such as murder, with crime numbers increasing by close to 17 percent.
Illinois made changes to bail in 2017, when it stopped requiring cash bail payments for most nonviolent offenders, allowing them to get out of custody. People in this situation still faced house arrest or electronic monitoring.
“The Coalition unequivocally and unanimously opposes eliminating cash bail. Elimination is not the way to make the criminal justice system more equitable, and it is not the way to make our communities safer,” said Jim Kaitschuk, executive director of the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association. “As the General Assembly debates other law enforcement issues this year, the Coalition will speak with one voice on how it can best help first responders and keep our communities safe.”
People in favor of the change have argued the current system is unfair to those who might not have the funds to pay cash bail, forcing them to enter a guilty plea just to leave jail. They also said people who can get out of jail by making their payment have higher success rates as they can spend time working with their lawyer.
The Coalition is worried that changes would cause harm to crime victims.
“We are very concerned that the voices of victims of crimes are going to be set aside, and that many innocent victims who had the courage to call the police will have to live in fear of offenders being set free and committing more crimes," said Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police Executive Director Ed Wojcicki. "We have to stand with the victims of crimes.”
The Coalition's founding members include the Illinois Sheriffs' Association, Illinois Fraternal Order of Police, Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council, Chicago Lodge 7 Fraternal Order of Police, Illinois Police Benevolent and Protective Association and Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.
The organization's release said the group was formed on Monday. It plans to speak "with a unified and strong voice" against the proposed cash bail change and other legislative issues.