Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Democratic State Representative Justin Slaughter, (D) Chicago, blasted Illinois House Republicans early Saturday contending they were racist for opposing the so-called Safe-T Act.
The Safe-T Act was passed in early 2021 by the previous legislature in its closing hours. Law enforcement around the state has felt demonized by the measure which will ease criminal penalties and make it more difficult for police to do their jobs. Law enforcement agencies have had difficulty hiring officers while veteran members have retired, resigned or taken jobs in other states.
“As long as the crime and violence is contained in the hood it was ok,” Slaughter said shortly after 4am while pushing for an amendment to the act. Slaughter went on to say the Republicans were telling a “steady drumbeat” of lies. “Lies that all too often reek of systematic racism,” he said.
Most of the Safe-T Act will not become law until 2023. Yet, Republicans have successfully been building support to use the Safe-T Act as a campaign issue while calling for get tough crime bills. Democrats tried to counter some of the blow back last week by introducing their own measures and providing more than $200 million for law enforcement in the FY 2023 budget. Republicans have said the state is in a crisis because of the act and point to an increase in violent crime.
“We are literally in this crisis because of your failed lock ‘em up, throw away the key policies,” Slaughter yelled at GOP members. “We can smell it. It’s a bad stench of racism coming from that side of the aisle.”
Republican Leader Jim Durkin responded, “You’re wrong,” yelling across the chamber.
