SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A lawmaker recognized a championship volleyball team from Decatur at the State Capitol!
Rep. Sue Scherer said Friday she sponsored House Resolution 707, which was meant to honor the St. Teresa girls' volleyball team for winning the 2A state title. The recognition came Wednesday on the House floor.
"I was thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize the St. Tersa girls' volleyball team as state champions earlier this week," she said. "This was particularly special for me since I graduated from St. Teresa High School."
Scherer gave the team an official copy of the resolution, which acknowledged their state championship.
"These girls are tremendous athletes with extraordinary athletic and academic careers ahead of them, and I couldn't be more proud to have honored them for their recent success," Scherer added. "I wish them all the best in their future endeavors."