CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois lawmaker said he has started the process of pushing to recall Gov. JB Pritzker.
A press release from State Rep. Allen Skillicorn said his decision came because of "continued inaction" by the governor to fix the Illinois unemployment claims website.
“The Governor has had ample time to fix this website,” Skillicorn said. “I called him out on it, and nothing has been addressed nor has there been a plan presented to fix the problems. Enough is enough. The incompetence cannot continue.”
Skillicorn also listed the following timeline of what he called the governor's "failings". The below dates and descriptions are in the words of the lawmaker:
- March 21, 2020 – Statewide stay at home order goes into effect.
- April 15, 2020 – CBS 2 in Chicago reports that the State of Illinois was not getting help from the US Department of Labor because the state never asked for the help.
- April 24, 2020 – The State of Illinois enters into a no-bid contract with Deloitte Consulting LLC.
- May 15, 2020 – A breach of secure information is discovered by Rep. Terri Bryant who notified the Governor’s office.
- May 22, 2020 – Still no answers. No credit monitoring. The Governor’s office still has not informed victims of the breach.
According to the release, Skillicorn created an affidavit to begin recall efforts. It must be signed by 20 or more state House members and 10 Senators. No more than half of signatures in each chamber can be from a single political party.
Skillicorn will be required to file the affidavit with the State Board of Elections if he collects the minimum number of signatures.
WAND-TV reached out to the governor's office for comment.
The governor's press secretary sent us a statement that said:
"This press release is riddled with inaccuracies, but we’re pleased to see Rep. Skillicorn advocating for government programs people rely on. Maybe the next step for him should be to vote for funding these important programs to rebuild our hollowed out state government."
