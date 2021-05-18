MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois lawmaker who ran into road trouble had a state police trooper to thank for helping him out!
State Rep. Thomas Bennett said he was on I-72 near Decatur when his car hit something and his right front tire went flat. He pulled off the road and was shortly greeted by Trooper Joe Dattoli, who pulled up behind him.
Dattoli used his own tire pump and other equipment to help Bennett get his temporary tire on and get him moving again.
"While we worked on the tire, we talked and smiled about the situation," Bennett said in a Facebook post. "He made all the difference in the world to me! Thank you trooper for making a difference for me! God bless you."
He thanked Dattoli for his efforts to help other people in the community.
